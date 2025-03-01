REPORT: An Intriguing Suggestion to Solve the Raiders' QB Woes
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a quarterback makes them the ideal candidate for many offseason hypotheticals that land them a marquee signal caller. That will continue to be the case until the Raiders draft a quarterback or sign a veteran in free agency this summer.
Las Vegas has multiple legitimate ways of securing a quality quarterback and must choose the best one. Most expect the Raiders to use the upcoming NFL Draft to address the quarterback position, but they have nearly $100 million to spend. Anything is possible.
Following the Los Angeles Rams' restructuring of quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports listed potential landing spots for veteran Aaron Rodgers as he searches for a new home. He listed Las Vegas as a possible destination for Rodgers.
"The Las Vegas Raiders have many resources at their disposal. They have the second-most effective cap space in the NFL ($89.716 million, per OverTheCap.com) and the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they don't have a quarterback as well as an easy path to acquire one via the draft thanks to a thin, top-heavy QB class. That's why they were interested in Stafford before he officially returned to the Rams," Podell said.
"Enter Rodgers. Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll is someone who Rodgers would respect, ditto for part owner Tom Brady. Going to Las Vegas would allow him to play closer to home in California, and he could throw to tight end Brock Bowers, who caught the most passes by a rookie in NFL history with 112 receptions in 2024. A respected regime, a legit No. 1 option in the passing game, and no state income taxes while being close to home could lead to the Raiders reeling in Rodgers."
The Raiders would be wise to thoroughly use all of their resources to figure out the best way to secure a quarterback this offseason. Most teams do not have as much draft capital and free money as the Raiders do, so they must make the most of the opportunity.
Las Vegas needs a solid offseason that consists of revamping their roster, like they did their coaching staff. The Silver and Black must be productive this summer.
