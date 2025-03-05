What Can the Raiders Do at the QB Position?
The Las Vegas Raiders are still in search of a quarterback they can trust with the future of their franchise. They missed out on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes, and an insider believes they don't have their starting quarterback on the roster.
The Raiders currently have two significant quarterbacks on their roster, Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. Minshew began the season as the starter, but eventually, O'Connell took over. Neither of them left the best impression on the team, which is why they're believed not to be the starter next year.
This leaves two options for the Raiders: sign a quarterback in free agency or draft one. As mentioned before, they were unable to snag Stafford away from the Rams despite interest on both sides. There's a possibility they will reunite their new head coach, Pete Carroll, with Russell Wilson.
There remain other options as well, such as Justin Fields or Sam Darnold. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the draft, which, most years, could net them a decent prospect at quarterback. Unfortunately for them, there are three quarterback-needy teams in the top three.
The New York Giants or Cleveland Browns may land someone in free agency who'll be their starting quarterback next season, but until that happens, the assumption is that they'll go for a quarterback. Even more unfortunate for the Raiders, this quarterback class isn't that deep.
Last year, there was a plethora of talent at quarterback, and this year, there's only a consensus top two guys. They are Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, and Ward will most likely be gone by the time the Raiders make their selection.
It would take significant draft capital for them to trade up to a spot where they'll be able to draft Ward, so I don't think he should even be on their radar. Sanders, on the other hand, I think, is very plausible to be the starting quarterback for the Raiders next season.
They would have to trade up to get him, but I think he's well worth the gamble. He'd fit in perfectly with Raider Nation, and under Carroll, he would utilize his accuracy and poise to take Las Vegas to heights it has never been before.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.