BREAKING: Chip Kelly is Eager to Coach for Historic Franchise
The Las Vegas Raiders have failed to have or sustain much success over the last five years. The Silver and Black have been through multiple head coaches, coordinators, and numerous quarterbacks and running backs.
The Raiders completed the last two seasons with arguably the worst group of quarterbacks of any team in the National Football League. The Raiders have started five different quarterbacks over the previous two seasons.
They also had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league during that time. Las Vegas has started five different running backs over the last two seasons.
The lack of consistent play from their quarterback position and many other positions on both sides of the ball has led to their demise, and they must resolve this issue immediately.
While the Raiders are expected to add a quarterback this offseason, they also needed help coaching-wise.
As the Raiders attempt to return to the success of yesteryear, they have decided to take a completely new approach. After replacing their general manager and head coach but retaining defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, the Raiders hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator.
Kelly, who has spent his entire life around football on various levels, knows how unique an opportunity it is to join one of the most historical franchises in National Football League history. Despite their recent lack of success, the Raiders are still a storied organization in the league.
"Well, I got a little bit of experience," Kelly said. "I had an opportunity to coach Howie Long's son, Kyle Long, when I was at Oregon, and got to know Howie and Diane and their family really, really well. And to just listen to Howie talk about his experience as a player and what it meant to him being an East Coast guy coming out of the Boston area playing at Villanova and then coming to the West Coast to play for the Raiders.
"And the history and the tradition of this program speaks for itself. To the catchphrases that I think everybody uses in everyday life, 'Just win, baby,' and on to some of the things that Al Davis himself and the imprint that he had on this league is special. So, it's one of the iconic franchises, and really fortunate to be here."
