Why Raiders' McCormick Should Get More Playing Time in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders offense has bits and pieces of offensive players to build around, mainly tight end Brock Bowers. One area that the franchise should look to improve this offseason is at running back. While multiple veteran running backs that Las Vegas has last year are predicted to move on, the team still possesses one young talent with potential.
Sincere McCormick broke out for the Raiders this past season, fighting his way to the NFL after signing with the Raiders as an un-drafted free agent. Making his way to the show, McCormick gave the team more in a small sample then what was expected.
Playing in five games, McCormick recorded 183 rushing yards in 39 carries, while hauling in 10 fist downs. Still awaiting his first touchdown in the National Football League, the Raiders organization should not overlook McCormick as a reliable running back option for the 2025 season.
The only question mark that surrounds McCormick is if he can stay healthy. Sidelined after experiencing an ankle injury, the Raiders finished out the season with Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison. While both Mattison and Abdullah are unlikely to return, the Raiders should not panic.
In fact, the rushing game was the worst in the entire NFL this past season, as they averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game. Losing out on either Abdullah or Mattison would not highly impact the 2025 season, especially if the role is platooned between McCormick and another young running back.
The Raider Nation saw a small glimpse of McCormick, the everyday running back role does not yet belong to any Raider. What fans should know about McCormick is that he is a reliable option in the pros, as he showcased during his years at UTSA.
In three seasons with the Roadrunners, McCormick recorded 3,929 rushing yards, bringing him to an average of 1,309 rushing yards a year. If the Raiders can bring that type of production out of McCormick, the Raiders rebuild could be kickstarted in the right direction.
Still only 24 years old, about to compete in his age 25 season, the upside still hovers around McCormick. Now with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly taking over, perhaps the running game will be better utilized in 2025.
