REPORT: Why Raiders Could Wait to Address the QB Position
The Las Vegas Raiders undeniably need additional talent at the quarterback position. While quarterback Aidan O'Connell has performed relatively well when called upon, his skill set leaves much to be desired. O'Connell is likely a high-end backup in the National Football League who has filled the starting role for the Raiders numerous times over the past two seasons.
However, for the Raiders to compete in a division that contains arguably the second-best quarterback ever, Patrick Mahomes, and another quarterback who ranks in the top 10, Justin Herbert, they need more than what appears to be a future career-long backup quarterback in the starting role.
While it is debatable whether the Raiders should address the position in the NFL Draft or free agency, most believe they will use the upcoming draft to address their quarterback need. Still, with only a couple of top quarterbacks available and the Raiders having the sixth pick, they would either have to trade up for the quarterback they desire or hope he falls in the draft.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com recently released his most updated mock draft. While he believes the Raiders will select Sanders, he also noted the Raiders could decide to address their need for a quarterback differently. After being out of range for one of the top quarterbacks in last season's draft, the Raiders now have the opposite problem of having multiple ways of solving arguably their most pressing need this offseason.
"I wouldn’t be shocked if the Raiders decided to wait until Day 2 of the draft to address the QB position, but I do see Sanders as a good fit in Chip Kelly’s offense," Jeremiah said.
Most of the Raiders' issues on the offensive side of the ball over the last two seasons have centered around their lack of a consistently good quarterback. They can finally address the position this offseason and even do so in multiple ways, bringing in numerous quarterbacks if they choose. Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek must give head coach Pete Carroll more to work with at the quarterback position than the last two Raiders' coaches had to be successful.
