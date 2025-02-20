Ward, Sanders Share Thoughts on Falling to No. 6
The Las Vegas Raiders must find a way to add a quarterback to their roster this offseason, either via free agency or the NFL Draft. The Raiders missed out on a quarterback in last season's draft after a record number of quarterbacks were drafted within the first 12 picks, with the Raiders selecting 13th.
Even with a better pick in the upcoming draft, Las Vegas could find themselves in a similar position this season. There are only two universally agreed-upon top quarterbacks in the NFL Draft: Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With multiple teams needing a quarterback, the Raiders could again be out of reach to draft one of the top quarterbacks available.
The Raiders must trade additional assets to get one of the top quarterbacks or hope one falls to them at sixth overall. Few believe Ward will be available when the Raiders are set to pick, but that is not the case for Sanders. Many believe Sanders could fall in the draft, as the other five teams in front of the Raiders may choose different positions. This is in addition to teams potentially staying away from Sanders after his repeated public direct and indirect statements about wanting to play for the Raiders.
Still, Ward, the top quarterback in the draft, finds it hard to believe that Sanders could fall six picks to the Raiders. While practicing with Sanders recently, Ward commented how shocked he was that so many around the NFL believe Sanders could go from potentially being one of the top two picks to the sixth pick.
“You see Pete (Carroll) over there watchin’ us,” said Ward, poking fun at Sanders. “He wants me; he doesn’t want you.”
“Why them boys cappin’ saying you going No. 6? We both know that ain’t true. What are they doing, man?" Ward asked Sanders about being widely predicted to fall to the Raiders at No. 6 overall. " I stopped buying TVs," Sanders responded, seemingly acknowledging his surprise at the same thing.
The Raiders face multiple decisions that will significantly shape the franchise's direction over the next five to ten years. They have already made a few of those decisions by hiring John Spytek as their general manager and Carroll as their head coach. Still, the Raiders' decision on how to address the quarterback position looms large.
