REPORT: How the Raiders Will Address Quarterback Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been the topic of conversation for the past two seasons. Since moving on from Derek Carr, the Raiders have struggled to find a consistent quarterback.
The lack of consistent quarterback play has arguably been the Raiders' biggest downfall over the past few seasons. It is an issue. Las Vegas can ratify this offseason by adding a quarterback to the NFL Draft or through free agency.
Ralph Vacchiano of FOX Sports released a list of pressing questions for every team in the National Football League.
Although the Raiders need to sign a quarterback to compete with Aidan O'Connell this offseason, Vacchiano believes the Raiders' most pressing offseason question revolves around which veteran quarterback, not which rookie quarterback, the Raiders will sign this offseason. How Las Vegas handles the position will determine how next season goes for them.
"The Raiders actually might have a shot at finding their Quarterback of the Future with the sixth pick in the draft, but neither new co-owner Tom Brady nor his new coach, the 73-year-old Pete Carroll, want to be involved in a rebuilding project. So, they will be in the market for a veteran starter to be, at the very least, a bridge to what comes next. The good news is they have a ton of cap space ($92.5 million per OverTheCap.com) to get whoever they want,"
Vacchiano said.
"They could think longer term with Sam Darnold, or something shorter with Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers," With the money they have to spend and the attraction of playing for Carroll and a team owned by Brady should land them whichever one they choose."
The Raiders have their choice of how they would like to solidify their group of quarterbacks. They could bring in multiple quarterbacks of various talent levels.
Either way, Las Vegas must find a way to give themselves a fighting chance next season, sign an additional quarterback back, and add to their skill positions. Las Vegas needs a quarterback, but even the most talented quarterback is rendered null and void without the necessary tools around him, as the most recent Super Bowl proved.
