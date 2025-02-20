Insider Expects Raiders to Make Major Move With Maxx Crosby
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an absolutely pivotal offseason that will almost surely determine the direction of their franchise for the next five years, and whether or not Maxx Crosby will be a part of it is starting to become a question.
Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders since entering the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, but some have wondered if his time in Las Vegas could be coming to an end.
The 27-year-old has not shown any indication he is unhappy in his current situation. As a matter of fact, Crosby has said he is actually very optimistic about where things are headed in the desert.
Still, that has not stopped trade speculation from swirling, as the Raiders are in rebuilding mode and would definitely stand to benefit from piling up draft capital.
That being said, ESPN's Dan Graziano has revealed some information that is sure to soothe the minds of Las Vegas fans who are itching to keep Crosby in the Silver and Back.
"An extension that moves Crosby in line with the other top edge rushers in the NFL is probably the correct solution, and even with the Raiders under new management for the second offseason in a row, I'd expect them to treat Crosby like the franchise cornerstone that he is and get that extension done. He had 7.5 sacks and 43 pressures over 12 games in 2024," Graziano wrote.
Crosby has two years left on his current deal, so it's not even like he is going to be up for free agency after next season. Regardless, the security for the future would be nice, and the Raiders can definitely lock that in by extending the superstar pass rusher in the coming months.
The Eastern Michigan product missed some time this past season due to injuries, but he still managed to earn his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection.
Crosby logged back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns in 2022 and 2023, topping out at 14.5 sacks in the latter season.
We'll see if Las Vegas' new regime approaches Crosby with a fresh pact in mind this offseason.
