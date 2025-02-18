REPORT: Raiders Had One of the Best Draft Classes in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders fired former general manager Tom Telesco after one offseason and one regular season with the team. While usually being fired happens due to poor performance, that was not the case for Telesco, as he helped land the Raiders one of their best overall draft classes of the last decade if not the best overall draft class over that time period.
The Raiders got what appears to be a generational tight end in Brock Bowers without having to trade up for him. They also solidified their offensive line with two young players who became significant contributors to the unit as rookies. Gennaro Filice of NFL.com ranked each team's draft haul from last offseason, ranking the Raiders' draft class as the fourth-best in the league with an A- grade.
"Hired on Jan. 23, 2024, and fired on Jan. 9, 2025, Tom Telesco spent less than a year as Raiders GM," Filice said. "And yet, his lone draft class looks like it will benefit the franchise for years to come. Telesco nailed his premium picks, starting with Brock Bowers. Precluded from quarterback courtship by an unprecedented run on the position -- six of the first 12 picks were QBs! -- Las Vegas came away with quite a consolation prize at No. 13.
"The only rookie to earn All-Pro recognition of any sort this season, Bowers rightfully received first-team honors, having led all tight ends in targets (153), catches (112), receiving yards (1,194) and yards after catch (596). On Day 2 of the draft, Telesco fortified the offensive line by selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, who each logged 14 starts. JPJ was particularly impressive, operating as a tone-setting bully across all three interior positions.
"Even the Raiders’ first pick of Day 3, fourth-round CB Decamerion Richardson, provided Year 1 returns, starting the final seven games of the season. Las Vegas’ roster remains underwhelming in many areas, but Telesco supplied an influx of talent in his first/last draft with the team."
Telesco may have only been with the team for a short time and was fired for no wrongdoing of his own. Still, his lone draft class could pay dividends for the Raiders for the next decade-plus.
