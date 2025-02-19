REPORT: Raiders to Solidify Backend of Defense Through Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense could look very different next season as the Raiders enter the offseason with 17 players set to become unrestricted free agents. Worsening matters, nearly half of the Raiders' starters on defense are included in that list of 17 players, including multiple players who rank near the top of their respective positions.
This is a pivotal offseason for the Silver and Black as they try to right the ship after years of futility. Las Vegas must follow up their successful draft haul from last season with another successful one this season. There have been plenty of examples in National Football League history of bad teams changing their fortunes with a few quality draft classes, and the Raiders can become another one of those teams.
Las Vegas' safety position could be wide open if Tre'von Moehrig and Marcus Epps leave in free agency. Moehrig is arguably the best free-agent safety on the market, which means another team may pay him more than the Raiders are willing to, leading to the Raiders drafting his replacement.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his complete mock draft for every team in the National Football League. Rolfe believes the Raiders will use their second-round pick to solidify their safety position.
"When you have a defense that ranks outside the top 20, finding a Swiss Army knife-type player to plug some of those holes is incredibly valuable," Rolfe said. "The Raiders would get that in Jahdae Barron, who can play linebacker, safety, or nickel. He is a solid tackler who also has very good ball skills.
"The risk with Barron is that he ends up being too much of a tweener, as we have seen at times with these types of prospects. However, there is also Kyle Hamilton-level upside in his game, which is what the Raiders will look for when they draft Barron. It may not be at safety, but the talent to dominate a position is there."
The Raiders have been carried by their defense over the last two seasons, but they could part ways with many of the best players from that defense. If they do, even more will depend on their draft night decisions.
