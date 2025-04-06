When Should Raiders Consider DL in NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders will soon compile their 2025 NFL Draft class, looking to stack back-to-back good classes.
When you look at the Raiders’ draft needs, you might think many are on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback, running back, and wide receiver all must be addressed with the Raiders’ nine draft picks.
But the Raiders have needs on the defensive side, too. They could use another cornerback, another linebacker, and some depth along the defensive line.
The Raiders’ defensive line dealt with multiple injuries to important contributors, which led to that group not performing as well as it could have in 2024.
Now that Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, and Malcolm Koonce are healthy, the defensive line could look vastly different and much more productive.
The Raiders also brought back Adam Butler on a multi-year contract after a career season. The group could be one of the better defensive line units in the league.
But the Raiders could still add depth to that group. With so many injuries last season, it makes sense for Las Vegas to beef up that position, and they can do so by finding young talent in this draft class.
Given all the team's other needs, how soon should the Raiders consider the defensive line in this draft?
It may be better for the Raiders to focus on more pressing needs with their earlier picks, rather than find depth at a position that is doing just fine as of now. Obviously, depth is important, but the Raiders need contributors at other positions immediately.
This is one of the deepest defensive line classes in recent memory, so the Raiders will likely find a solid player even in the fourth or fifth round. They do not necessarily need to add a defensive linemen early due to the players already on the roster.
If the Raiders want to find defensive line help, they could go with a player like Tennessee’s Omarr Norman-Lott. A pocket-pushing interior lineman, Norman-Lott could be a player the Raiders take later in the draft and turn him loose on passing downs.
The Raiders want to have one of the better defensive lines in the NFL in 2025. They wanted that in 2024, but injuries prevented it from coming to fruition.
Adding depth to that group later in the draft could make it a reality this year.
