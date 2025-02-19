REPORT: Raiders Dubbed Trade Destination for Steelers Star WR
The Las Vegas Raiders certainly need to add some more weapons for whoever will be manning the quarterback position next season, as they don't exactly have a ton of options in the aerial attack right now.
Once you get past wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and tight end Brock Bowers, the Raiders get pretty thin in terms of depth, and Meyers himself is not a true No. 1 at the position.
To make matters worse, Tee Higgins is about to get franchise tagged by the Cincinnati Bengals, which removes him from the free-agent market for Las Vegas.
That leaves Chris Godwin and then just a bunch of decent—not great—wide receiver options next month, which means that the Raiders will have to pursue some creative trades in order to fulfill their very obvious need.
Well, Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team has an idea for Las Vegas: swinging a deal for Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.
"As a former second-round pick, Pickens only has $3.6 million for 2025 in the final season of his rookie deal. He won’t turn 24 years old until the beginning of March," Pizzuta wrote. "The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league and could pull the trigger on an extension after the trade to get Pickens locked in for multiple years."
Pickens would represent a terrific, cost-effective addition for the Raiders, but the question is whether or not he would be happy in Las Vegas?
The University of Georgia product has not exactly been on his best behavior with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and much of that surely stems from the Steelers' rather shaky quarterback situation throughout Pickens' three-year tenure in Pittsburgh.
Given that the Raiders don't currently have an answer under center, Pickens may not be the best route to go, as enticing as he may be as a player. Still, there is no doubt he would make Las Vegas' offense more dynamic.
"Pickens would instantly help an offense that was 29th in explosive pass rate in 2024," added Pizzuta. "He can win down the field and give the offense a more dominant presence on the outside. A trio of Pickens, Jakobi Meyers, and Brock Bowers would be a fairly impressive receiving corps for the Chip Kelly offense."
Pickens caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He owns a career average of 16.3 yards per catch, which is definitely impressive.
But the Raiders probably need to get their circumstances at quarterback rectified before they seriously consider making a push for Pickens.
