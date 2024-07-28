Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report #5
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
With the 2024 NFL Training Camp moving into the dog days, today we offer our daily Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Training Camp Report No. 5.
In this episode, we will break down the offense from week one of camp, and look ahead to week two and specificially what are we looking for.
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: You want competition at every position, but specifically about the quarterbacks. They're going to be battling with no joint practices, and you never know what you're playing in the preseason games. Does it make practice that much more vital?
Coach Pierce: "Well, I think more importantly, when we look at our team, we feel really good about our defense. And I think when you do have competition and you're going against one another, that's a great opportunity to showcase. So, regardless of the joint practices, preseason games are going to take care of themselves. But we got 16 or so practices for these guys to go at it and compete like they've been doing all spring, and may the best man win."
Q: Do you have an ideal timeframe for you on when you want to make that decision on the quarterbacks?
Coach Pierce: "When it's right. When it's obvious. Like, okay, this is like a no brainer. No need to rush it, I mean, but when it's clear and it's evident, then we need to make that decision and move forward."
Q: You got some more swagger this year. What do you see in Gardner Minshew so far? And what does he have to show you to get the job?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I mean, both guys got a little swag now. That's kind of cool, right? Aidan [O'Connell] didn't have so much last year, but he's kind of picked it up. And then with Gardner [Minshew], just his personality is so unique. So free spirited, but more importantly, a great teammate, he loves to compete, his attitude, his purpose, each and every rep that he takes you can see that there's a driven player there that's always been an underdog. And that's a good thing for the Raiders because that carries over to the rest of our team and guys feed off of it."
