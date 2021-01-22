Raiders Mock Draft: Rounds One, Two and Three

We have the first half of our initial Las Vegas Raiders NFL mock draft

As the UFC’s ring announcer Bruce Buffer would say before a fight: IT’S…TIME! (For a Las Vegas Raiders mock draft that is).

Yes indeed, the time has come for the Raider Maven readership to find out what our first predictions are for the Raiders' six current picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Keep in mind that, of course, many things can change between now and the draft. Also, this certainly won’t be the only mock draft we do.

With that said, let’s get into this mock draft, starting with the first three rounds.

Round 1, pick 17: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama

Going over the Raiders' need in the middle of their defensive line recently, it only seems to make more and more sense based on what their defense lacks.

The Raiders haven’t had many dynamic players at defensive tackle over the last decade, with arguably the last big name at the position being Richard Seymour back at the start of the 2010s.

Barmore could come in and be an immediate difference-maker and help free up edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell.

It’s worth noting that general manager Mike Mayock has said before that the team looks at players from the top college teams a lot.

Coming off winning a national championship as a starter on Alabama, Barmore fits the mold.

Round 2, pick 48: Jackson Carman, offensive tackle, Clemson

Remember how Mayock and the team like to look at the best players on the best teams in college football?

Well, Carman fits right into that slot as well.

A starter for the Tigers the last two seasons, Carman possesses great size at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, the kind of offensive lineman head coach Jon Gruden would love to get his hands on.

The Raiders could have a need if they decide to let go of current right tackle Trent Brown, and Carman would then be able to fill right in.

Considering also that the Raiders had five former Tigers on their roster this season, they clearly like the kind of players the program churns out.

Round 3, pick 81: Jabril Cox, linebacker, LSU

To round out part one of this mock draft, we have the Raiders adding some a play-maker into their linebacking corps with Cox.

Transferring to LSU after three years at FCS level North Dakota State, Cox made an immediate impact with 58 tackles and three interceptions.

It’s generating turnovers in coverage that he’s been good at, with nine career interceptions and taking three back for touchdowns.

For a Raiders defense that hasn’t created many of those opportunities, his ball-hawking skills would be a welcome edition.

