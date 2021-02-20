NFL Draft Prospect Spotlight: Tyson Campbell

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell has some of the best tools at the position and the Las Vegas Raiders have a need as the NFL Draft approaches

Just recently we went over a small school cornerback that had a seemingly NFL-ready skill set in Tay Gowan.

Now we arrive on the other side of the spectrum with a big school corner that’s a lot rawer.

That’s what Georgia’s Tyson Campbell represents entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Former high school teammates with a projected high pick and former Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II, Campbell has some of the best athletic talents at the position.

At 6’2” and 185 pounds, he has the near-identical size to prospects like Gowan, Surtain, and Caleb Farley.

As a former high school sprinter, he has speed with the best of them, along with some of the best change in directions in the draft.

He also has shown a strong tackling ability in college, missing only six tackles on 99 attempts in his three-year career for the Bulldogs.

If it were just based on physical tools, Campbell might be among the best prospects in the draft.

Production matters though, and Campbell didn’t have a ton of that at Georgia.

The former five-star prospect only had one interception in his career, coming this past season.

This illustrates what seems to be a lack of ball skills, as Campbell had a 10.3%. forced incompletion rate but only the one pick.

There’s also what scouts say is a lack of awareness for what his receiver is trying to do, a quality that was exploited by teams like Alabama, which torched him for 162 yards.

It seems based on this that Campbell is still at the stage where he’s trying to translate his raw tools into serious production.

There will be teams though that will be willing to take him based on his physical potential alone.

The Las Vegas Raiders have chosen multiple corners that have supreme physical tools, and they could do so again with Campbell.

