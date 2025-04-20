How Raiders Can Balance Trenches in NFL Draft
Improving the trenches on both sides of the ball will be a priority for the Las Vegas Raiders before the season starts.
While new General Manager John Spytek has not signed any new offensive linemen other than Alex Cappa, he has improved the roster by letting players go who did not perform well in 2024.
Moving on from Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat gives the Raiders more opportunities to add better depth to their offensive line.
The Raiders brought back several defensive linemen, including Adam Butler, who signed a multi-year contract, and Malcolm Koonce, who is back on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal. They also get several important contributors back healthy.
Despite making moves along the offensive and defensive lines, the Raiders must continue to add linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
While the Raiders’ starters on both lines are set or will feature competition among already-rostered players, Spytek can add depth to the offensive and defensive line groups.
If the Raiders decide to take Michigan’s Mason Graham at No. 6 overall, he would immediately compete for a starting job next to Christian Wilkins. Butler is a good player, but Graham has the chance to be an elite game-wrecker next to one of the league’s best.
However, if the team waits until the second or third round to select a defensive tackle, that player would likely assume a depth role and rotate in during specific defensive formations and down-and-distance situations.
For example, if the Raiders take Nebraska’s Ty Robinson in the third round, he could have a chance to be the team’s third defensive tackle and play on passing downs.
Offensively, the Raiders’ starting lineup of Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Alex Cappa or Jordan Meredith, and DJ Glaze appears set. However, there are opportunities for depth in this draft class.
Spytek is a firm believer in strengthening the trenches, so expect the team to add at least one offensive lineman in this draft. William & Mary’s Charles Grant is a player who makes sense as a potential Miller replacement, should he not get a contract extension.
The Raiders will likely find offensive and defensive linemen in this draft class and fit the pieces where needed. The team could stand to improve in those places on both sides of the ball, so expect Spytek to try to make that happen.
