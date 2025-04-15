Why Sleeper OL Makes Sense for Raiders in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Left tackle Kolton Miller hits the open market after next season if he and the team cannot come to an agreement on a new contract, and the Raiders do not have a definitive answer at right tackle.
This is a deep draft class, and General Manager John Spytek likes to bolster his lines, so it would make sense if the Raiders selected at least one offensive lineman in the draft next week.
But who could the Raiders consider? According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have visited with William & Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant.
Grant has risen up draft boards in recent weeks due to his efficiency as a blocker and massive size. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 91.2 overall grade, allowing just eight total pressures in 372 pass-blocking snaps.
Grant is 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds with a tall and lean, muscular frame. He uses his long arms to hold off rushers and thrive as a pass-blocker.
While he played at a small school, Grant has the physical traits to be a plus pass-blocker in the NFL.
NFL Network analyst Lance Zierlein has a third-round grade on Grant.
His overview is as follows:
“Highly consistent performer with elite length and better technique than many prospects coming from a higher level of competition. Grant played with both urgency and positioning in William & Mary’s zone-heavy approach, but he needs to add bulk and improve his pad level to play with the drive and anchor needed as a pro. The former high school wrestler utilizes a bag of tricks with his protection approach and possesses adequate core strength to absorb a speed-to-power pass rush. He could develop into a solid pro as either a guard or tackle if he cleans up issues with hand usage.”
The Raiders could consider taking Grant on Day 2 and letting him sit behind Miller and learn from one of the top left tackles in the game. If the Raiders do not bring Miller back, Grant could step in in 2026 and take over as the starter.
The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off next Thursday, and we will bring you all the coverage of the team’s moves.
