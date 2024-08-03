Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins Helping Better Raiders' Offensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line has a huge advantage going up against a great defensive line.
Raiders All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, in particular, are helping prepare the offensive line for dominant defensive linemen they will have to face this season.
Not only that, but having to block those two juggernauts is making the unit better as a whole.
Wilkins joined the Silver and Black last offseason. His presence in practice has been crucial for the interior offensive lineman.
Raiders right guard Dylan Parham, however, has known what to expect when lining up against Wilkins is practice.
"Just playing against him [Wilkins] last year, just having a little bit of that, and then, just knowing what type of person he is, what type of player," Parham recently said at training camp. "And just knowing he's very high energy. So just, seeing the snap count, looking at the scouting report last year, he's on the field almost all the time. So, we knew that was going to be a big thing. And then, just helping at practice because you're getting one of the best players at the position each and every week, so it's just like practicing with him is going to help us grow."
Facing Crosby and Wilkins is especially crucial for younger players like rookie offensive tackle Delmar "DJ" Glaze.
"The biggest thing with those guys is, I mean, sometimes, after like a rack of plays, Maxx will come find me and say, 'You know what, this is what I saw," Glaze said. "If you had stayed squared this much longer, I probably wouldn't have had nowhere to go.' And then, same with me. I go up to him, I say, 'Hey, what did you see here? What did you see there?' And I mean, I feel like that's the part that gets you better. Like, of course the reps get you better, too. But if you get somebody who's done it, somebody who's one of the greats at it come and tell you like, 'This is what you could do to get better,' then that's ultimately what's going to help improve your craft."
