Michigan Star Will Johnson on Raiders Meeting
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to upgrade their defensive talent this offseason.
Las Vegas could go about this in several ways, including the 2025 NFL Draft.
It would behoove new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to find young, cornerstone-level talent. There will be plenty of good players available when the Raiders select at No. 6 overall.
That includes Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Despite missing half of the 2024 season with a turf toe injury, Johnson is one of the top defensive backs in the class.
Johnson confirmed to me that he is fully healed from that injury.
“Turf toe’s all good,” he said.
He also said he had a good meeting with the Raiders’ coaching staff.
“They were a real cool staff,” Johnson said. “Coach Pete Carroll is a real chill guy, not too uptight or anything. Same thing, really, just talking ball, talking about what they like to do, what I like to do, my game, and things like that.”
Johnson posted 57 tackles, four for loss, 10 passes defended, and nine interceptions through three years with the Wolverines. He returned two for touchdowns last season, despite only playing six games.
Johnson draws comparisons to Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II due to his length, physicality, footwork, and technique. And Raider Nation certainly wouldn’t be mad if he was drafted there and won Defensive Player of the Year someday.
There were obvious concerns with Johnson’s injury, as foot injuries can be risky to defensive backs’ careers. However, Johnson said it should not be a concern.
Johnson profiles as a true No. 1 cornerback on the perimeter. Jack Jones played that role for the Silver and Black last season, having a fine season but not to the level the Raiders had hoped for after an encouraging 2023.
Many have commonly mocked Johnson to the Raiders, and it would make sense for them to take him. He is a true game-changing type of talent that can elevate the rest of the Raiders’ secondary.
If Johnson is on the board at No. 6, the Raiders could – and likely will – strongly consider him. We will learn more in the next few months until the draft in April.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.