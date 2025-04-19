NFL Mock Draft: Raiders Take a Chance on WR
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a problem with their offensive identity for the past couple of years. They've never had a star on the offensive side of the ball, through whom they could run their offense. The closest they came to that was Josh Jacobs, but he ended up leaving in free agency to join the Green Bay Packers.
The NFL draft is in less than a week, and while there are arguments to be made for the Raiders to use the sixth overall pick on a defensive prospect, they'll most likely use it to help out their offense and support Geno Smith as best they can.
The most popular pick for the Raiders to make is for them to draft Ashton Jeanty, which gives them a bona fide star that will become the center of their offense. However, this draft class has many quality running backs that will be available in later rounds for the Raiders to target, and they have a pick in each round of the upcoming NFL draft.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a mock draft that predicts the Raiders will make a surprising choice with their high draft pick. He predicts the Raiders will draft Luther Burden III, a wide receiver prospect from the University of Missouri.
"The 2024 production was disappointing from Burden but much of that was due to his strange, screen-based usage and shaky quarterback play. In 2023, he caught 86 passes for over 1,200 yards in a more traditional role. He's best as a YAC specialist from the slot, and the Raiders have a clear need at that specific position in the receiver room. D.J. Turner took the most snaps in the slot for them in 2024", said Trapasso.
This is a shocking choice considering the two top offensive prospects heading into the draft are Jeanty and Tetairoa McMillan. There may not be a consensus number one receiver heading into the draft, but McMillan comes the closest to that.
Burden III would be a reach for the Raiders in this position, and I don't think they're in a position to afford whiffing on this draft pick. If he works out for them, they have a solidified wide receiver they can rely on for the next couple of years, but they risk wasting their high draft pick on another receiver who doesn't have any impact in their receiver room.
Make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.