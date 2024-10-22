Nate Hobbs Does His Part Despite Another Raiders Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense did enough to give the team a chance to win on Sunday when they played the Los Angeles Rams, but per usual, the offense was the liability.
Although the game resulted in a loss for the Silver and Black, it is apparent that some Raiders just continue to impress and play hard-nosed defense. One of those main players is Nate Hobbs.
Hobbs is used in so many different defensive schemes for Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensensie Coordinator Patrick Graham. When watching the game or any game that Hobbs has participated in, Raider Nation can see him deep in the backfield, inside the box assisting linebackers, or even late disguises as a pass rusher on the outside.
One of the highlights from Hobbs' performance came when he rushed the Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Hobbs shifted near the line as if he were a defensive end and used his quickness to get outside the Rams' offensive line. He forced Stafford to step up in the pocket where he was blasted by Raiders Maxx Crosby and Matthew Butler.
Although he did not get credited on the stat sheet, Hobbs set up that play for his teammates to capitalize on.
While that was a great play, it was not even close to his best play of the game. With the Raiders up 3-0 and the ball around midfield, the Rams elected to go for it on a fourth-and-1. Los Angeles went with a run play up the middle, and Hobbs made contact with Rams running back Kyren Williams and brought him down a yard behind the line of scrimmage.
A solo tackle by Hobbs that created a turnover on downs and got the defense off the field with great field position for the Raiders offense. Hobbs' excitement was seen as he stomped the ground and provided Raider Nation in attendance something to get up and cheer for inside SoFI Stadium.
Although Raider Nation was cheering loudly for that, they may have taken it up a notch when Hobbs yet again made a great play to force a turnover later in the game. This time he intercepted the ball after it was deflection and returned it almost for a pick-six. Leaping and securing the interception at the 49-yard line and returning inside the Raiders red zone.
Hobbs has been a bright spot for this defense so far when healthy for the Raiders, however, Pierce knows the team's main focus is getting wins and preparing for that properly.
“Gotta get back to work, there's always tomorrow, get back in there and watch this film,” Pierce said.
