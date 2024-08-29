OL Jordan Meredith Continues to be a Solid Addition to Raiders' Locker Room
One of the more quiet yet critical moves Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco made after joining the team was resigning center Andre James.
The veteran offensive lineman has been a steadying presence along an offensive line that has undergone plenty of roster and coaching turnovers since James joined the team. James has been one of the most dependable offensive linemen the Raiders have had on an offense that has been shaky over the last few seasons. It was wise for Telesco to bring him back.
James has been one of the most valuable players on the Raiders offensive line since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019. However, James believes Meredith has been a welcomed addition to the Raiders locker room since arriving in Las Vegas. He said Meredith is a kind person off the field and a respectable player on it.
“I love Jordan Meredith,” James said. “He’s probably one of the nicest people I have ever met on this Earth. Just super down to earth, just awesome. I think it’s been cool to watch him and how he’s grown a lot. He’s always one of the first dudes in that locker room, just trying to watch film, just trying to get better. [He’s] always asking those questions.
“To see him make this team, it has been awesome. I think one of the best things he does is pass protection. He can throw his hands. He can punch. Even like some of us older guys, we can take notes from him about how he plays his game. So, it's been great.”
Last season, Meredith played in 13 games for the Raiders, providing the team with valuable depth at multiple positions along the offensive line. Meredith is not the most productive or well-known offensive lineman, but he is a player who gives the Raiders depth on a unit that desperately needs it.
As the Raiders enter another season with a new starting quarterback and offensive coordinator, the offensive line arguably has the most questions of any unit on the offense. Telesco has spoken about how much the Raiders value versatility from their offensive linemen. Meredith undoubtedly gives the Raiders offensive line just that.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE