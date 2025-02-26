Penn State's King Gives Insight into Raiders' Philosophy
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to upgrade their defensive roster this offseason. ‘’
Whether they do so through free agency, the 2025 NFL Draft, or both, it should always be a priority for this team to improve on that side of the ball.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is back after interviewing for head coaching and other DC openings. Pete Carroll wanted continuity on defense, and he has it.
We have reporters on the ground speaking with players at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, finding out which players have met with the Raiders, and getting details from those meetings.
Penn State linebacker Kobe King is one of many defensive players who has met with the Silver and Black.
He told me he had extensive conversations about the team’s on-field product.
“It really stood out, just the football talk we had,” he said. “All the meetings were kind of similar and kind of felt like the same, but the football talk we’ve had, the guy was from Michigan, so he was a hometown guy, and we had a good connection there.
But really, the football talk, the ins and outs, and talking about the game and how it’s kind of reverting back to the old playing style with a lot of running backs getting recognition again when the running back game kind of went away for a minute – not really went away, but running backs weren’t getting a lot of recognition.
We thought that it would get back to a similar game, as far as how it was a couple of years ago or back in the day, with bigger linebackers being needed to fill gaps, make tackles, and stop running backs. So, it was just good football talk, and we made a good connection.”
King, a Detroit native, posted 200 career tackles, 19 for loss, four passes defended, a forced fumble, and four and a half sacks. He talked about ‘bigger linebackers,’ and he fits that bill, being 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds.
The Raiders’ top linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, are both free agents this offseason. King could get a serious look after the first round if the Raiders decide to let one of those linebackers go.
King is an intriguing prospect, and he could be someone the Raiders are keeping their eye on.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.