Potential Cap Casualty Could Change the Raiders' QB Fortunes
The Las Vegas are in the market for a quarterback this offseason. However, it is unclear if they plan on using the upcoming NFL Draft, free agency or both to address the position.
The Raiders have struggled mightily over the last two seasons, primarily because of their quarterback situation.
Las Vegas has played five different quarterbacks in the past two seasons, with quarterback Aidan O'Connell giving the team the best chance to win.
Still, with a new general manager, a new head coach, and the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, working in the shadows, things seem to be already turning around for the Rams. Now, they must take steps to solidify what is arguably the worst quarterback room in the National Football League.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith could become a cap casualty for Seattle. As unfortunate as this would be for Smith, it would make him an instant option to rejoin head coach Pete Carroll with the Raiders.
"Sitting more than $25 million over the salary cap, the Seattle Seahawks have a lot of decisions to make if they want to make additions this offseason," Rolfe said. "Fortunately, they have many potential cut candidates, and it starts with the quarterback position."
Rolfe notes that Smith is a serviceable quarterback, but the Seahawks may feel like they are not getting enough bang for their buck.
"Let’s start by saying that Geno Smith is fine as a quarterback, but in 2025, he is set to have the eighth-highest cap hit at the position. In his three years in Seattle, Smith has not graded higher than a C+ in terms of QB+. He is a slightly above-average quarterback being paid like a borderline star in 2025."
"The problem with Smith at this point is that there is no ceiling," Rolfe said. "He has played with three good receivers for the last few years and is still only a slightly above-average quarterback. The Seahawks just fired their offensive coordinator, so he will likely be learning a new scheme all over again in 2025.
"Now might be the time for the Seahawks to move on. It is risky, but continuing to invest in Smith will likely only lead to more mediocrity. If Seattle wants to get back to the Super Bowl, they need to be brave, and they have an opportunity to do that this offseason."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.