BREAKING: Raider Nation Reacts to Losing Out on Stafford
The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. They are looking at the incoming draft class that can be potential picks for the Silver and Black in the 2025 NFL Draft in April. The Raiders are looking for the players that they think fit the best.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have started the process of interviewing players at the combine.
But all the talk surrounding the Raiders was not about future players; it was about their need for a quarterback in Las Vegas. All week long, we heard about the possibility of the Silver and Black trading for Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.
We finally got an answer on the whole Stafford saga on Friday. Stafford and the Rams reached an agreement that will see him run it back with them for at least one more season in Los Angeles.
That was not good news for the Raiders or Raider Nation as many wanted to bring Stafford to Las Vegas.
Our Hondo Carpenter ask the fans how they felt about Stafford going back to Los Angeles.
"We missed out on our #1 Coaching option and our #1 QB option when Raidernation has been told having Brady was going to help us. He was involved with trying to get Johnson and Stafford and now struck out twice. Same old Raiders," said one fan on X/Twitter.
"The perception: We are being used as leverage by coaches and players. Reality: This team remains aggressive in its pursuit to win now. There are still lots of options available to get our future QB. I'm disappointed, but I'm not discouraged," said a member of Raider Nation.
There are a lot of mixed reactions about Stafford not coming to the Raiders. Not all hope is lost for the Silver and Black to land a good quarterback. The Raiders still have to go through free agency and then the 2025 NFL Draft.
They have plenty of options going forward. Having the sixth overall pick in April helps the Raiders out too. Moving up for a quarterback is not out of the question.
Carroll, Brady, and Spytek just have to be certain they are taking their guy at the quarterback position and not just pick one because they need one. We still have a long way to go this offseason before we can be certain who will be the starting quarterback in 2025.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE