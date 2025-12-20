A Closer Look at the Raiders’ Developing Rookie Class

The Las Vegas Raiders have had little to look forward to on Sundays, as their glaring needs have derailed the season. At 2-12, the Raiders have begun looking towards the future.

Raiders' Plan Moving Forward

Earlier this week, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham noted what he has seen from Porter in additional playing time. Las Vegas has finally begun allowing Porter and other rookies on its roster to gain more experience on game days, giving their young players a chance to grow.

“I think I talked about this last week, his patience at the line of scrimmage, his ability to stay on top in coverage. Again, every defensive back is going to get beat deep at some point. So like, again, the biggest thing for me is just telling him, dude, I got all the faith in the world in you.” Graham said.

“Whether you look at a mistake in the past game or what have you, but got all the faith in the world in that young man, the way he works, the way he opens up his mouth and talks in front of the vets."

Graham noted that Porter's vocalness and willingness to learn have not only helped him learn quickly but also helped the rookie garner trust from his veteran teammates. Considering how much the Raiders' defense is led by veterans, this is a significant stepping stone for Porter's rookie season.

“Any rookie just earning that trust from the veterans, it starts in the meeting room and him grasping that, and Joe [Woods] and M-Rob [Marcus Robertson] are doing a good job of explaining that. M-Rob, with his experience being a defensive back in the league for 13 years, and at a high level,” Graham said.

Graham continued to praise Porter, noting that the rookie's confidence continues to grow in many ways. Las Vegas has begun ramping up its snap counts on game days, which should only help it learn and gain more confidence more quickly.

After being held under wraps for much of the season, Las Vegas needs Porter and the rest of their rookies to continue making progress over the next three weeks.

“I just remember all the time just putting on the tape from the different teams he's been on, and just saying, who coaches the DBs there. So, I mean, he's just learning to be more confident, growing in his position,” Graham said.

“And you have a short memory, I don't know one DB at corner that doesn't have a short memory, you got to have a short have a short memory. These guys are good, man, they're good. The quarterbacks, receivers, they're all good."

