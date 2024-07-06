Raider Records Maxx Crosby Could Reach in 2024-25
Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby has made his case as one of the franchise's greatest defensive players ever. When it's all said and done, statistically, he should be among some of the best to ever wear the Silver and Black.
Crosby has a legitmitate chance at moving up in the franchise record books this coming season.
Here's a few notable categories the three-time Pro Bowler could make gain some ground in:
Franchise sacks
Crosby is currently ninth in franchise sacks at 52.0. By the end of the 2024-25 season, he should easily be top five all-time and even has a legitimate shot at top three. With 10.0 more sacks, Crosby would be tied with Raiders legend Ben Davidson for third place with 62.0 sacks.
Franchise assisted tackles
Crosby also has an opportunity to move up in assisted tackles. He is currently fifth in franchise history with 116. With just 24 more, he would tie Raiders Hall-of-Fame defensive back Charles Woodson for second on the list. Former Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert is the franchise's all-time leader with 214.
Crosby reached a career-best 35 assisted tackles last season.
Franchise solo tackles
Crosby currently has recorded 205 solo tackles. With just 20 more, he would move into the top 20 and be tied with former Raiders linebacker Rob Fredrickson. With 55 more solo tackles, Crosby would pass former Raiders linebacker Eric Barton for 15th.
Crosby has many more records he is capable of breaking with the Silver and Black. He already is the franchise's leader in quarterback hits (124) and tackles for loss (88).
