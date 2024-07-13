Raiders' Aidan O'Connell on Track to be the Best Version of Himself
The Las Vegas Raiders are not only less than two weeks away from starting training camp, but also less than two weeks away from starting the Raiders quarterback competition. Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II will battle it out in training camp to see who the starting quarterback in Week 1 will be won in Los Angeles.
The thing the Raiders are seeing now is how much disrespect they are giving both Raiders quarterbacks. You see quarterback ranking lists coming out with the Raiders quarterbacks toward the bottom of the list and even some with O'Connell not making the list at all.
Last year, O'Connell showed that he has the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. O'Connell was put in a tough situation, and he handled it well and like a professional.
The Raiders quarterbacks are not worried about the outside noise. O'Connell and Minshew are focused on training camp and being the best they can be for their team.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. and attorney Jonathan Schopp discussed how O'Connell could become a good quarterback in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Aidan O'Connell ... he beat Patrick Mahomes, he beat a lot of guys," Carpenter said. "He finished the last five games of the year with nine touchdowns, one interception, and now, ranking the top 32 starters -- and the Raiders have said he is our guy -- he is not even getting ranked. ... Some people are just looking incredibly ignorant when they just show him zero respect at all. Clearly the Raiders do. They did not go draft anybody."
"I think that serves Aidan O'Connell best, is actually something that served a lot of Purdue quarterbacks best, and it does kind of relate to that train they got as a logo," Schopp said. "Aidan O'Connell's best football comes when he has essentially blinders on, and he is going down that track straight and focus on where he is going. ... He will become better, more consistent, he will become the best version of an NFL quarterback that he could be. ... The great maturity advantage that Aidan O'Connell has already shown the entire league, is that he is on the path and track."
