Raiders' Alexander Mattison Displays His Secondary Impact in Week 1
As the Las Vegas Raiders traveled back following their season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers there were many takeaways to reflect on this year's team.
There were some surprises, disappointments and some players that reached their expectations. Making an aggressive move to the running back room this offseason, the Raiders got what they expected from running back Alexander Mattison.
Mattison strapped up for the first time in Silver and Black for a regular season game and made an instant impact for this offense, an offense that overall was sluggish but showed flashes of potential.
Mattison's highlight of the day came late in the first quarter. With 55 seconds left in the season's opening quarter, he flanked out right and was hit in stride by quarterback Gardner Minshew, catching the ball at the 36. It was all Mattison from there.
Jumping over a Charger defender and breaking another tackle in the air as if he was hurdling in track, Mattison stayed on his feet and ran alongside the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown, putting the Raiders up 6-3.
“I understood the type of tackler he was coming into the game, and once I saw him drop his feet and drop his hips, I knew I had an opportunity,” Mattison said after the game.
An opportunity Mattison has this year on this Raiders team. The Raiders need veterans to step up and impact the youthful team that is this year's Raiders. Providing production on game days and days throughout the week as well.
Last year with the Minnesota Vikings, Mattison also posted a receiving touchdown while starting in Week 1. A running back that can do more than just carry the ball is something this offense desperately needs. Providing this play is an example of what the Raiders need -- quick passes in space so Minshew can get the ball off quickly, allowing the offensive line to not have as much pressure.
Mattison did lead all rushers on the Raiders for average yards per carry with 3.8. Zamir White averaged 3.0.
With nine total touches with the ball in his hands, Mattison showed that he can be a weapon and contribute in any way, rushing for 19 yards and catching four passes for 43 yards as well. Antonio Pierce and the rest of the coaching staff see the potential when the ball is in the hands of No. 22.
