Raiders' Bachman Gives Motivational Message Upon Being Signed to Active Roster
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders signed wide receiver Alex Bachman to the active roster.
For some fans, it's just another transaction. For Bachman, it means the world.
The 28-year-old wideout came into the league in 2019 when he was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. He would then play a total of four games in two seasons for the New York Giants but then spent two years bouncing among various practice squads.
With this latest signing, Bachman is finally part of a roster again.
The veteran took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude.
"6 years of work, pain, and patience," Bachman wrote. "Longest Tenured Psquad player of all time and I’ll wear that like a badge of honor. Just keep working. Stay Relentless. Thank You Father."
Bachman has played in three games for the Raiders so far this season, his most impactful effort having come last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers when he posted three catches for 31 yards. They were the first catches of his NFL career.
Bachman was released by the Giants in early November of 2021. He would be signed by the Houston Texans. Bachman never saw a down while with Houston and was released back in April.
The Raiders would sign Bachman the following month. He would be released in late August before being signed to the practice squad the following day.
Las Vegas then elevated Bachman to the active roster. He was signed back to the practice squad two days later and has been elevated every game since.
Bachman's presence against the Rams on Sunday will be crucial, as the Raiders will likely be without their top receiver, Jakobi Meyers.
As has been the case all season, it's a next-man-up mentality for the Raiders. Bachman is just another one of the many who will have to step up going forward, and based on the promise he showed against Pittsburgh last weekend, he is more than capable of answering the call.
Along with signing Bachman, the Raiders also elevated wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad. We'll see if he has an impact on Sunday.
