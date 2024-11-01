Raiders Coach Reveals Biggest Challenge the Offense Has Faced
It is almost always difficult for an offensive coordinator during their first season with a team. They are learning their new players while also implementing a new offense. Many other factors add to the difficulty offensive coordinators face during their first season on a new team.
That has been the case for Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was handed the keys to the offense during the offseason but has faced numerous hurdles since.
Through eight games, the Raiders have the 10th-fewest yards in the National Football League and the fifth-fewest yards per play. The Raiders' offense has the second-fewest yards and second-fewest yards per attempt of any team in the league this season. They also lead the league in turnovers.
The Raiders' offense has struggled this season by nearly every critical metric. The unit's poor play of the unit has directly led to multiple losses this season, much like last season. However, the Raiders' offense has dealt with significantly more issues than last season.
Getsy has lost his best wide receiver after just three games, along with a new offensive coordinator, scheme, and new faces across the board. The Raiders have had inconsistency along the offensive line and at cornerback. This is all in addition to numerous injuries at critical positions.
"Well, I think anytime you're in this league, it's a challenge," Getsy said. "You've got great players on every team, so every down, every first down, every touchdown is hard to get. I think that that's no different this year to any other year. I think we're in a new system, got new players, first-time head coach, we're all working together to get this ship righted, to get this thing going in the same direction."
“It's a process that continues to improve, the game-day communication to the way we practice and the expectations every single day and on game day. And all that stuff, I think, is just continuing to get better, and I think that's the challenge. Anytime you're a new operation, you have a lot of things to work through, and I just see us getting better each and every week as we go through these processes."
Getsy deserves a healthy amount of the blame for the offensive woes the Raiders have had this season. There have been multiple games where his questionable playcalling has cost the Raiders a win, including two failures on the goal line the last two weeks where the Raiders failed to score. Still, it must be acknowledged that there are many other reasons why the Raiders have struggled this season besides Getsy. Many of the Raiders' issues on the offensive side of the ball were there long before Getsy or Antonio Pierce arrived.
