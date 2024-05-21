Raiders Could Go on a Run to End the 2024-25 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders will enter next season with new faces at many positions and arguably one of the most challenging schedules in the National Football League. Last season was a tale of two halves for the Silver and Black, as they looked like a completely different team after Josh McDaniels was fired.
As the Raiders begin a new era of football under General Manager Tom Telesco and Coach Antonio Pierce, they are looking to take some of the things they did well on the field last season and do it even better this season. They will also look to improve on things they didn’t do well last season. The changes Telesco and Coach Pierce have made put them in the position to build upon their previous season's success as they focused on the upcoming season.
At the end of last season, the Raiders went on a run, winning three of their final four games, including a convincing Christmas Day win over the eventual AFC West and Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Raiders' lone loss of that four-game stretch came against Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis Colts on the road. That was a close loss, and Las Vegas would undoubtedly like it back.
While the past is the past, the Raiders can go on a similar run to end this upcoming season. Their final four games are against the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers. Those are four very winnable games for the Raiders, especially considering three of the four are at home. The Raiders winning two or three of those final games could be enough to get them into the playoffs, but finding a way to win all four would almost certainly get them into the postseason.
While the Raiders may not win each of their last four games, it’s worth noting how close they came to winning their last five games. They were two touchdowns away from winning each of their last five games last season. With a much better roster, coaching staff, and an entire offseason to work together as a team, it is far from out of the question that the Raiders could go on a big-time run at the end of the season.
