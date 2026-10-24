Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 7 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders hope this Sunday will go better than the previous three, as they host the Los Angeles Rams. Both teams enter Week 7 with issues that will likely impact Sunday's game. The rebuilding Raiders have a chance to get back on track this Sunday.

Las Vegas continues to work through one of the toughest schedules in the league. Despite their record, Sunday's game against the Rams will be another challenging matchup for Klint Kubiak's Raiders.

The Raiders will continue to lean on quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is playing some of the best football of any quarterback in the league entering Week 7. Still, the 15-year veteran knows he has plenty to work on to play at his best each week.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Captain Kirk to the Rescue

Even after all this time, and the Raiders' early success compared to last season, Cousins knows that learning the game and improving as a player is a constant process.

"Footwork, progressions, decision-making, your leadership, your presence, your communication skills, your toughness. You're always being tested, mentally, physically, emotionally, and every day you're asking yourself, am I meeting the standard to win a championship? And I think when you go back and look at a game like Sunday, and it's happened a couple times, several times this year, 90% is good,” Cousins said when asked what he can get better at.

“And it's not the 90% that I get worried about. It's the 10% where you say that's not up to the standard of what it takes to win a championship. And so, how do we get that 10% to shrink to 3% to 2% And you're always going to do that. You're always going to have plays you want back, but that's what you're trying to trim to make sure that you meet the standard to go win a championship."

Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko spent multiple seasons with Cousins while both were a part of the Minnesota Vikings' organization. Janocko recently shared his thoughts on Cousins' growth from the last time they worked together to now.

"I think, like you said, experience. So, even more experience than he was then. He's seen good things. He's had success in different systems since we've been apart. So, he has a different base of knowledge that we can bounce ideas off of each other. Being around different ideas, different players,” Janocko said earlier this week.

“Much like I've been around different ideas with different coaches, so you see that, and then you just see a guy that you know he just he wants to do what it takes to win and wants to – he's a guy that thrives on accountability."

“So, he wants to be pushed, he wants to be coached, and when other guys see a guy that's been in this league that long, want to be coached, and is the first one to say, ‘I got to do this, I can make this throw, or I got to step up’. And then when it's successful, it's we, it's us, it's together. That's type of stuff that young guys should mimic."

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announcers, Referees, Jersey Combination

Jonathan Vilma will serve as an analyst, Chris Meyers will serve as the play-by-play, and Megan Olivi will be the sideline reporter on Sunday. The Raiders will wear their black home jerseys, silver pants, and silver helmets. Ron Torbert is the head referee designated for the Raiders' Week 7 outing.

The Raiders have a tall task on their hands, as they will face a Rams team desperate to stop their own losing streak. Matthew Stafford poses several problems for the Las Vegas' defensive backfield. However, he also has the potential to score points, no matter who his receivers are.

This means Stafford poses issues for the Raiders' defense and Las Vegas' offense, as the unit will again be forced to face an elite coach-and-quarterback duo. Stafford is yet another strong-armed quarterback Las Vegas will face in consecutive weeks.

Las Vegas has the talent to compete with any team they face this season. This is especially true with the Rams, as they enter Week 7 minus several key contributors. To break its three-game losing streak , it must capitalize on opportunities to pull ahead when they present themselves.