Raiders' Crosby Praises NFL's Young Pass Rushers
While it pains Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to watch the playoffs from home, he is enjoying watching the next great pass-rushers dominate on the biggest stage.
Crosby hosts a weekly podcast, The Rush, with his Eastern Michigan teammates Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell. The trio discusses things like recent NFL games, UFC fights, and more.
One of the show’s segments is ‘Rushmen of the Week,’ which Crosby calls his favorite segment. In it, he shouts out three pass-rushers and breaks down their performances from previous games.
On the latest episode of The Rush, Crosby gave shoutouts to three of the NFL’s brightest young stars.
The first was Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse.
“Dude is an absolute baller,” Crosby said of Verse. “He’s bold; he’s like a big a– kid, but he’s a f—ing grown a– man on the field. Four tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, and he went into Philly talking crazy, saying how much he hates the fans and all this s—. He stood on business; he went out there and got a two-piece.”
The next was Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“Jalen Carter, you are an absolute savage,” he said. “Huge fan, even before he got drafted. We had a lot of talks. I wish nothing but the best for this dude, and seeing the player he’s becoming doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. He’s only going to get better. This dude is a generational talent, and he’s a freak of nature.”
The final player Crosby shouted out was Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis.
“Five tackles, three sacks, three TFLs, four quarterback hits, huge game,” Crosby said. “I think he had two sacks in the fourth quarter, maybe one or two. Dude was all over the place, flying around. I don’t know if he got it from me, but you see him running off, doing the swimming. It’s something I’ve done before.
Big shoutout to George Karlaftis. Three-piece in the playoffs, that is f—ing special. That’s uncharted territory.”
In the podcast, Crosby also promised fans that the Raiders will return to the postseason stage soon.
With Pete Carroll set to be the franchise’s next head coach, that could be a real possibility.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
