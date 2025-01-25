Raiders Today

Raiders' Crosby Praises NFL's Young Pass Rushers

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby is not afraid to show love to the next crop of talented defensive ends in the league.

Carter Landis

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

While it pains Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby to watch the playoffs from home, he is enjoying watching the next great pass-rushers dominate on the biggest stage. 

Crosby hosts a weekly podcast, The Rush, with his Eastern Michigan teammates Brogan Roback and Darien Terrell. The trio discusses things like recent NFL games, UFC fights, and more. 

One of the show’s segments is ‘Rushmen of the Week,’ which Crosby calls his favorite segment. In it, he shouts out three pass-rushers and breaks down their performances from previous games. 

On the latest episode of The Rush, Crosby gave shoutouts to three of the NFL’s brightest young stars. 

The first was Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse. 

“Dude is an absolute baller,” Crosby said of Verse. “He’s bold; he’s like a big a– kid, but he’s a f—ing grown a– man on the field. Four tackles, two sacks, three TFLs, and he went into Philly talking crazy, saying how much he hates the fans and all this s—. He stood on business; he went out there and got a two-piece.”

The next was Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. 

“Jalen Carter, you are an absolute savage,” he said. “Huge fan, even before he got drafted. We had a lot of talks. I wish nothing but the best for this dude, and seeing the player he’s becoming doesn’t surprise me in the slightest. He’s only going to get better. This dude is a generational talent, and he’s a freak of nature.”

The final player Crosby shouted out was Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis. 

“Five tackles, three sacks, three TFLs, four quarterback hits, huge game,” Crosby said. “I think he had two sacks in the fourth quarter, maybe one or two. Dude was all over the place, flying around. I don’t know if he got it from me, but you see him running off, doing the swimming. It’s something I’ve done before. 

Big shoutout to George Karlaftis. Three-piece in the playoffs, that is f—ing special. That’s uncharted territory.”

In the podcast, Crosby also promised fans that the Raiders will return to the postseason stage soon. 

With Pete Carroll set to be the franchise’s next head coach, that could be a real possibility. 

You can watch the full podcast episode here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Published
Carter Landis
CARTER LANDIS

Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders

Home/News