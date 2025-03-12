Raiders' Crosby Talks New Teammate Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders acquired quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks last week.
Smith provides the Raiders with stability at the most important position in football, something the team has not had in the last few seasons.
Smith reunites with his former coach Pete Carroll, so his transition to the Silver and Black should be seamless. The Raiders’ offense has a real shot to be competitive with a veteran like Smith leading the way.
The trade should be made official today, as the new league year officially begins at noon EST.
Smith will soon meet his new teammates, including defensive end Maxx Crosby, who signed a massive three-year contract extension last week.
Crosby talked about the addition of Smith on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“It’s crazy how everything transpired,” he said. “We’ve talked about it in private, that being a possible scenario. It makes sense. He was in Seattle with Pete, and I’m like, ‘Bro, that would be dope.’ At the same time, you didn’t know if it could really happen. So, that was always in the back pocket. We’ve been talking about it for months. Then, some heat started to pick up behind it, then, some people started to reach out to me, some people that know some people. I start hearing more and more, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this s— is really picking up.’”
When Crosby heard about the negotiations, he kept his wits about him, not wanting to raise his hopes too high.
When the deal was done, Crosby shared his first conversation with Smith and an adorable moment with his daughter Ella.
“He texted me back, and then I was like, ‘Let me just FaceTime him.’ I’m starting to hear the steam is really gaining momentum. So, I gave him a FaceTime, and Geno has this big a– smile on his face and I’m like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good? What’s the word?’ He’s like, ‘It’s done.’ Bro, I was so hype. I’m literally yelling at the phone, and Ella’s yelling at me. Ella gets to see Geno right out the gate before anybody. But he was dope. He was super fired up and we had a great conversation.”
Smith would be the Raiders’ quarterback for the next few seasons if he gets the contract extension he has desired.
Crosby certainly hopes he will help lead the Silver and Black back to the postseason.
You can watch the full podcast episode here.
