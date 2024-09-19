Raiders' Crosby Speaks on Bryce Young Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders welcome the Carolina Panthers to Allegiant Stadium this Sunday afternoon, looking to start a winning streak.
The Panthers thought they found their quarterback of the future when they selected Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
However, it has not panned out that way.
Young struggled throughout his rookie season, and his struggles did not stop as he entered year two. The former Heisman Trophy winner threw 13 interceptions to 11 touchdowns in 18 games.
This week, the Panthers decided to pull the plug on the quarterback they mortgaged the future for.
Andy Dalton will start against the Raiders this weekend. The veteran has 246 passing touchdowns in 163 starts.
This changes the game plan for the Raiders, who were expecting to see Young on Sunday.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby discussed Young's benching and how the Raiders are preparing for Dalton on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."
“The Bryce Young situation, we were obviously expecting Bryce Young to be the guy, but we got the news, and we’re excited for the challenge,” Crosby said. “Andy Dalton, at the end of the day, he’s been in the league for a long time, but he’s won a lot of games in this league. I played him one time, and he beat us. So, I definitely remember that, and we have to get it back. So, we’re looking forward to the challenge, regardless of who it is. It’s all about us. So, we’re going to be ready to go. Recovery, the process, the preparation has already started. So, we’re excited.”
Dalton faced the Raiders in the 2022 season as the starter of the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans blew out the Raiders, 24-0. Dalton completed 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
Having to change the game plan for quarterbacks in the middle of the week can be difficult, but it helps when a team has seen the new quarterback before.
Crosby will do his best to ensure his defense is prepared against a new-look Panthers offense that has a chance to improve with a more capable quarterback at the helm.
Click here to watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.