Raiders Deemed Top Destination for Explosive Playmaker
The Las Vegas Raiders are in desperate need of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Right now, it's essentially tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else.
Yes, the Raiders' primary concern heading into the offseason will be finding a new quarterback, but they also need to fill out the rest of the roster.
That includes the running back position, where Las Vegas was among the worst in the NFL this season. As a matter of fact, the Raiders rank dead last in rushing offense heading into Week 18.
Fortunately, Las Vegas is preparing to enter free agency with ample cap room, but it may not choose to spend significant money on a halfback.
The Raiders may instead opt to find backfield assistance in the NFL Draft, and one name that is being floated for the Silver and Black is Arizona State Sun Devils star Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo has been brilliant all year long, but he garnered national attention for his scintillating performance in Arizona State's loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl.
Justin Melo of Draft Network feels that Skattebo would be a perfect fit in Las Vegas and could work very well alongside of emerging talent Sincere McCormick.
"If there's a back that's shown promise on the Raiders this season, it's sophomore undrafted free agent Sincere McCormick," Melo wrote. "The undersized talent is averaging a team-high 4.7 yards per carry. McCormick rushed for a combined 142 yards in recent losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pairing him with Skattebo would give the Raiders a more well-rounded duo in 2025."
Skattebo racked up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging a hefty 5.8 yards per carry this season. He also hauled in 45 receptions for 605 yards and three scores and even threw for a touchdown in the Peach Bowl.
That is exactly the type of explosive versatility the Raiders need offensively, and with Skattebo typically being projected as a third-round pick, Las Vegas may be able to snag him after filling out a couple of other needs.
