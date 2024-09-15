Raiders' Defensive Backfield Aiming to Have a Repeat Performance
The Las Vegas Raiders played excellent defense against the Los Angeles Chargers for most of the game.
While the run defense faltered late in the game, the Raiders' defensive backs played a stellar four quarters. The unit stifled Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert through the air, holding the veteran quarterback to only 144 passing yards in a two-point game heading into the fourth quarter.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said that while he wishes the great play by the defensive backs had led to a win, the unit played well all around. Pierce noted that all of the defensive backs collectively had a good game but specifically noted cornerback Jakorian Bennett as a player who stood out against the Chargers. An early break-up boosted the second-year cornerback’s confidence.
The Raiders have one of the younger secondaries in the National Football League, but they have learned to play together.
"Oh, [holding Herbert to under 150 yards] was good,” Pierce said. “I mean, if you would have told me you lost the game, and he threw for under 150, I would have told you you were lying. What I loved to see, honestly, was one of the first ten plays, I think, in the game was JB [Jakorian Bennett] out there on the sideline. Hell of a job playing the ball. I think that was big confidence booster for him. We saw that in training camp, but to see it in the game, live action kind of early on, it was really good. And you can see the energy and excitement from our secondary.”
“That group has been pretty steady and solid. Obviously, there were some plays in the secondary from our safeties we wish we could have back, but that group throughout this offseason and training camp, preseason has been pretty consistent, but it's going to be another big challenge, right? It's week to week. You've got two guys here that really run down the field. The vertical threat is real this week, and then us tackling in space like I just said. Lamar [Jackson] is going to get out there. He's going to make a play or two. We've got to get him on the ground."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.