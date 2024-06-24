Raiders' DL Coach Rob Leonard's Past Helping Him Guide League's Best Defensive Line
The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the last few seasons building a formidable defensive line. The Raiders have spent high draft picks and made critical free agency signings to help bolster the unit. On cut-down day last season, the Raiders kept more defensive linemen than any other position group. Las Vegas has prioritized its defensive line for years. When new General Manager Tom Telesco was hired, he continued prioritizing the unit by signing former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins.
Adding Wilkins took the Raiders defensive line from formidable, to arguably the best defensive line in the National Football League. The unit now contains Maxx Crosby, Wilkins, John Jenkins and Malcolm Koonce. They also have last year’s first-round draft pick Tyree Wilson on the roster, who can play multiple positions along the defensive line.
Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard joined the team last offseason and brings many years of coaching experience with him. He has spent time with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens. His previous stops in the league have taught him many lessons he plans to use while with the Raiders.
“Yeah, I mean the experience of having started with the Giants -- I had Lorenzo Carter, second overall pick, going to Miami - I could go down and down,” Leonard said. “But, like, you learn something from every experience, and not all the guys are the same.
“So how they handle that, how they deal with that and really communicating with them through that process and you just build. 'I just need you to do this today, reset.' You can't go in and, 'I want to accomplish this, this and this,' no, today let's just get this fixed, and then once we get that, then we'll build and just keep stacking."
Leonard’s previous experience working with some of the best defensive linemen in the league will undoubtedly help him as he continues to get the most out of the Raiders' defensive line. Last season, Leonard was pivotal in Wilson's growth and will now be tasked with adding Wilkins, a player he’s worked with previously, to the mix.
Leonard said he plans on using the offseason to help the unit get better.
“You're always trying to center their mindset on a day-to-day basis, and not just when they're here in the building in the offseason, that's year-round,” Leonard said. “What are you working at? What's your plan in the offseason? What's your plan this summer when we break for four weeks? But with their input along the way, but you've got to create the vision for them personally and have them walk it."
