Raiders' Draft Picks Make the 53-man Roster For Second Straight year
The Las Vegas Raiders had some interesting moves at the roster deadline on Tuesday. None were surprising over-the-top moves, but the way they managed to keep some players and the depth at certain positions stood out.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco both see eye to eye on how they want to build this Raiders team. They want to win now and build for the future at the same time. So, what that means is they are going to have a lot of youth in certain positions.
But both Pierce and Telesco made it clear since the first day they took over that they are rolling with the youth movement until they show them otherwise.
One big thing to note from the 53-man roster is that the Raiders are rolling with nine rookies. And the last two Raiders draft classes have all made the roster. This is a good sign for the Raiders as they want to build this team for the future.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked about the 53-man roster on a recent episode of "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I still believe could work a trade or two," Carpenter said. "Or sign some guys. It is all going to depend on how this works out. They have the money. They are buyers. ... The Raiders' physical discipline allows them to. I have talked all offseason to you about the Raiders being investors and not gamblers. That is why you saw this roster fall out the way it did with the amount of youth. They are investing in their future. They understand good teams are investing in their young guys all the time. You are developing them. You are investing in them. You are making them into something special. It tells you how happy they are with the scouting department. How happy they are with their ability to ascertain, find and develop talent and wean out any issues. Very good. ... Every one of those nine rookies, -- 10 if you count [Tre Taylor]. ... The Raiders hope they [the rookies] can be something. But they never played a real down of NFL football, so they do not know. But there are other guys on the team like a Malcolm Koonce, who, going into last year, they hoped, but they have not seen a lot, now they expect."
