Why Raiders Are Set to Meet with Rams' Scheelhaase

The Las Vegas Raiders are putting together the search committee once again for the second straight offseason, and they are going to be looking for a new head coach to lead this team in its future.

The Raiders are hitting the rebuild button this offseason as well, but they have to make sure they get the head coaching position right before they look to make more offseason moves.

The Raiders are once again doing this because the regime from last season had one of the worst Raiders seasons in franchise history, with some calling it the worst one ever.

That is not the message anyone wanted to send, and it left Raiders owner Mark Davis with no choice but to start all over. Now, with the Silver and Black looking for a new head coach, they want this one to be here for the long haul and make sure they do not face another few years like they have been having.

The Raiders have started the process of finding that new head coach. Davis will let general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady lead the way in finding the club's next head coach. Those two have to come together and want to give the franchise the best head coach. This offseason is going to be important for the Raiders, and it could go down as the most important one in franchise history. They are looking to make their mark.

Raiders set to interview offensive minded for HC position

The Raiders are now set to interview a good offensive mind for the head coaching position. The Raiders requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase. It was first reported by our Hondo Carpenter earlier this week.

The Raiders have requested an HC interview with Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, source said. They join the Browns, and there will be others," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.

Scheelhaase is flying under the radar a little bit, but he is a good offensive mind. He is coming from the Sean McVay coaching tree and has a lot to do with the success that the Rams have on the offensive side of the ball. Scheelhaase is seen as one of the next good offensive minds to become a head coach. The Raiders could make that happen if they believe that Scheelhaase is the next good head coach for the Raiders. The Raiders' offense has struggled over the last few years.

