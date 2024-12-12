Raiders' Hated Rival Chargers Slammed With More Brutal News
The Los Angeles Chargers suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, and in the process, they were dealt a couple of more injuries to critical players.
Star quarterback Justin Herbert and tight end Will Dissly were each banged up, with Herbert sustaining ankle and leg injuries and Dissly suffering a shoulder injury.
Here's the bigger issue: Dissly is expected to miss multiple weeks, and Herbert popped up on the Chargers' injury report Wednesday.
To make matters worse, Herbert missed practice, and his status for Los Angeles' Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air.
Remember: the Chargers are already missing running back J.K. Dobbins and wide receiver Ladd McConkey. Dobbins is on injured reserve with an MCL sprain, and McConkey missed the Chiefs game as a result of knee and shoulder issues.
Los Angeles' offense was already barely functional whenever McConkey wasn't being fully utilized, and the rushing attack has taken a massive hit in Dobbins' absence.
Throw Dissly being sidelined and Herbert's injuries on top of that, and it could be a recipe for disaster for the Chargers as they attempt to cling to a Wild Card spot in the closing weeks of the regular season.
Los Angeles is currently sitting at 8-5, which is more than many expected from Jim Harbaugh's club heading into the season. But you kind of get the feeling that the Chargers may be fool's gold.
While Los Angeles has taken major strides defensively this season, its limited offensive repertoire has reared its ugly head on more than one occasion. The Chargers subtracted halfback Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and tight end Gerald Everett during the offseason.
That left Los Angeles with very few legitimate options, and who knows where the Chargers would be if not for the contributions of McConkey, a rookie.
Los Angeles will play a couple of playoff teams over the next two weeks, as it will face the Denver Broncos following its matchup with the Buccaneers.
The Chargers will then finish off the regular season with matchups against the New England Patriots—a game they absolutely should win—and the Las Vegas Raiders, who may have the opportunity to play spoiler against their hated AFC West rivals.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.