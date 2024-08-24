Raiders Legend Marcus Allen Shares His Thoughts on Team's RB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders will start the upcoming season with a new starting running back in the backfield, Zamir White. The third year running back takes over after running back Josh Jacobs, the team’s primary running back for the last five seasons, left earlier this offseason in free agency.
White became the first running back in Raiders history to rush for 100-plus yards in two of their first four starts with the organization. While White displayed his potential over the final quarter of last season, Jacobs’ departure undoubtedly leaves questions for the Raiders entering this season, as Jacobs finished his time with the Raiders with the third most rushing yards in franchise history.
The Raiders have a long, storied history filled with some of the best running backs in the National Football League's history. One of the most well-known running backs in franchise history is undoubtedly Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen. The former running back is synonymous with the Raiders. Allen played 11 seasons for the Raiders, registering over 8,500 yards with the Silver and Black.
He rushed for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons from 1983-85. In 1985, Allen ran for 1,759 yards, averaging over 100 yards per game en route to winning the league’s Most Valuable Player Award. His 12,243 career rushing yards are ranked 14th for a running back in NFL history. Allen is the best running back in Raiders history, having rushed for at least 2,500 yards more than every other running back.
Allen recently shared his thoughts on running back Zamir White before the Raiders’ preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at the Raiders’ Once a Raider, Always a Raider, Raiders Alumni event.
“Looking forward to [watching] him,” Allen said. “I know he’s physical, he’s tough. I know he wants to be great. I think he’s going to do well. I think he’s in the right situation. I know they want to run the ball. I think that’s important [to the Raiders]. They want to set a particular tone, a physical tone, and play action off of that. He’s in the right situation.”
