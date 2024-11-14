Raiders' Maxx Crosby Gives Eye-Opening Insight
The Las Vegas Raiders have returned from their bye week looking for a second-half turnaround. The season has been a disappointment for players, coaches, and Raider Nation.
The Raiders have not had any success in the last two decades outside of two playoff appearances in 2016 and 2021. The Raiders want to change the narrative of the organization but have not been able to find a way to win consistently.
All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby has shown year in and year out why he is the best defensive player in the league. He has battled injuries. And has played in all but one game in his career. Now, Crosby is ready for the second half of the season and looking to win.
"We are back," said Crosby on his "The Rush" podcast. "First Monday through Friday got in the building, trained, recovered, rehab, doing everything I needed to do to get my body back together. Been battling the high ankle sprain for the last six games. It has been a month, I am not going to lie, first couple of games back after missing the Browns game was a pain of the butt ... Playing through that, there were some things I left out on the field I want to improve on. I am looking forward to this final eight. You know what I mean, our record is our record. That is irrelevant at this point, we are focused on now. I feel like there is just so much negativity and so much disrespect out there. And everyone is trying to divide us as a team and as a whole. I am just looking forward to going out there and putting our best foot forward and trying to string together some wins. Taking it one day at a time. I am feeling incredible, I am rejuvenated, reset, and ready to fly."
The Raiders have had a challenging season and are on pace to have a top draft pick.
"This year has been probably the hardest, to be completely honest. I did not expect us to be in this situation. That is a tough place to be. With all the work I put in and everything I put into this. Not just on a personal level but being a leader and keeping guys on the boat. Especially when times are really hard, people look to me for answers. That is another challenge because when it gets hard, you figure out who people are."
