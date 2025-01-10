Raiders' Maxx Crosby Optimistic About Quick Turnaround Next Season
Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby had another Pro Bowl season in 2024. Crosby was limited to only 12 games this season due to injury. Crosby missed his first career game in 2024 and a total of five games last season. It was also a frustrating season for Crosby as the Raiders did not perform the way he would have liked.
Now Crosby will have a new head coach and general manager. Antonio Pierce was fired on Tuesday and Tom Telesco was fired on Thursday. Both are gone after only one season serving as head coach and general manager.
Crosby has made it clear that he wants to be a Raider and wants to win in Las Vegas. Rumors started last season that Crosby was not happy with the team and could be on the move. Those rumors were quickly shut down by Crosby.
Crosby talked about the Raiders season and changes around the team on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
"Obviously we are not close right now," said Crosby. "4-13, that is not even close to what it should be and what the standard is. We lost you know four more games than we did last year. We have great pieces. We do. We have really good players on this team. No, we are not a complete roster at the moment, we know that and we need to build and continue to build this thing. That is the harsh reality. But at the end of the day, if you have the right people the right culture, and the right mindset across the board. When it comes to, I will do anything to win, type of attitude, those types of people around. You can turn around good."
"Look at Denver [Broncos] won five games last year. Now look at them. Chargers. We beat them, we hung 63 in their head last year, the same exact, literally a year ago ... And now they are in the playoffs and just won 11 games. So, you can turn it around fast. Washington [Commanders] is another one. They got their quarterback, they got a new coach, new regime, and they changed it around fast. So, there is no exact formula."
