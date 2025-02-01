Raiders' Maxx Crosby Praises Eagles Star Barkley
There has been immense star talent across the NFL this season.
Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby often discusses news across the NFL on his weekly podcast, The Rush.
On that podcast, Crosby and his co-hosts have a segment called ‘Dawg of the Day,’ where they highlight one performance that stood out among all the individuals playing in games that week.
This week’s ‘Dawg of the Day’ was Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley. The running back has an outside shot at winning MVP but has had an incredible season nonetheless.
Crosby praised Barkley for taking the Eagles to the Super Bowl on the latest episode of The Rush.
“We are going with Saquon Barkley,” he said. “No words needed. Comes out the gate 60 yards, cribs that motherf—er. Two more touchdowns after that. 15 carries, 118 yards. The O-Line, the coaches, they make his life – make him be fully Saquon, because they do a great job up front. A lot of big holes. But also the fact that he is making people miss the way he’s making people miss, the shiftiness, the speed, the dude is electric. One of the best players in the National Football League, pound-for-pound, in my opinion. Glad to see the confidence back, healthy, he is thriving. It’s been dope to see what he’s done this year, and he’s our Dawg of the Day, bro. Three-piece, three touchdowns, 118 yards on 15 carries, now they’re going to the Super Bowl. Saquon Barkley, shoutout to you, brother.”
Barkley has had an incredible season for the NFC representative in the Super Bowl, rushing 345 times for 2,006 yards and 13 touchdowns. He came close to breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105.
In the postseason, Barkley has rushed 41 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns in just two games. Ever since leaving the New York Giants, Barkley has played the best football of his career.
While Crosby hopes he can someday be the talk of the postseason, for now, he does not mind giving praise to players who are performing at the highest level on the biggest stage.
