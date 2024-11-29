Raiders May Have Found the RB Help They Were Looking for
The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled to run the ball since last season. They have tried multiple offensive coordinators, running backs and offensive line combinations.
Still, the Raiders have struggled to run the ball consistently. While that is again the case this season, the Raiders were pleasantly surprised by second-year running back Sincere McCormick who played well last week against the Denver Broncos.
"I'll be honest, we see it every day in practice,” Pierce said. “Just opportunities, right? I mean, how many guys can you dress? You can't dress five running backs each week. You don't want to see it happen through injuries or guys being inactive, or hurt, or anything of that nature.
“But when he got in here, his first carry was 10-plus yards. He's bouncing off guys, and just the energy that he brought to our offense, he’s really like that. I've seen that in practice. It was funny, me and him joked even last week. I think it was one of his first or second carries [in practice]; he ran about five or 10 yards and turned back around.
“I said, ‘How many career rushing yards you had? He said, 'Zero,' I said, ‘Well then your ass needs to start learning how to run in the end zone,’ and that's how he ran in the game. He ran like they weren’t going to tackle him, and he ran like a big boy. And again, I'm excited to see him this Friday."
McCormick finished as the team's leading rusher in last week's loss to the Broncos. All eyes will be on him to see if he can replicate his performance last week.
After being tucked away on the practice squad, McCormick played well enough against the Broncos to earn more carries moving forward.
Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been with the team for multiple seasons, noted that McCormick earned his opportunity and has made the most of it. McCormick's 6.6 yards per carry average helped the Raiders run for over four yards per carry as a team.
"You see it all the time in this league,” Turner said. “A guy that's kind of been on the practice squad, been around a few years, really just kind of trusted the process, worked hard, and then when he got his opportunity, he made the most of it. He's got good vision. He was decisive with his run reads, and the line did a great job of blocking people, and he saw it and hit it and was able to gain yards."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.