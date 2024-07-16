Raiders Must Figure Out What They Have in LB Amari Burney
The Las Vegas Raiders entered last season expecting the linebackers unit to be arguably the most significant area of weakness on the defense. That was the expectation because, at the time, many did not know what to expect from veteran linebacker Robert Spillane, who joined the team as its starting middle linebacker. Until last season, his first with the Raiders, Spillane had yet to prove he could be a three-down linebacker. He signed with the Raiders, which offered him the chance to come to Las Vegas and prove he was the man for the job.
Spillane proved to not only be a three-down linebacker, but he was nearly an every-play linebacker. He finished the season playing roughly 97 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last season, even playing through a brutal hand injury. Spillane would be arguably the best offseason addition the Raiders made last season. While Josh McDaniels made many mistakes, signing Spillane was a move McDaniels was right about.
Another reason the Raiders’ linebackers unit was expected to be one of the team’s weaknesses was that linebacker Divine Deablo was coming off an injury-riddled 2022-23 season. The former defensive back entered last season with something to prove, similar to Spillane. Deablo had multiple things to prove, though.
He had to prove that he had fully transitioned to linebacker and that his defensive back frame could withstand the rigors of playing an entire season at arguably the most physically demanding position on the field. Like Spillane, Deablo would accomplish his goal. He played essentially the whole season and played well. He looked like a natural at the linebacker position.
One of the few downsides of both Spillane and Deablo staying relatively last season was that it left little playing time for other players behind them to get much playing time. Players like Amari Burney did not see much playing time, which is not uncommon for rookies in the NFL. However, starting linebackers playing the number of snaps Spillane and Deablo played last season is uncommon.
Burney is a young player, and it is not unusual for young players to sit for multiple seasons upon entering the league. Still, the Raiders should be careful not to overuse or overextend Spillane and Deablo. Allowing other players, such as Burney and Eichenberg, to play a decent amount could help preserve Spillane and Deablo for a long season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.