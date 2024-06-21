Raiders' Nate Hobbs Looking to be 'Elite'
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs has continued to prove the doubters wrong since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
From being one of the best rookies at his position in 2021, recording 74 tackles, three for loss, a sack, four quarterback hits, three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble in 16 games (just nine starts), to now being the leader of the Raiders' cornerback room going into just his fourth season, Hobbs has quickly established himself as a vital asset to Las Vegas' defense.
As he enters Year 4, Hobbs is looking to reach that next level.
"I feel like I'm pretty good," he told reporters last week. "But I want to take that next step into elite. Being able to know when a quarterback is trying to manipulate me, knowing exactly where I am on the field. Really being a step ahead -- all the great defensive players they're always like, 'How did he know that?' How did he know that ball was going there? Just feeling it and trusting it and putting the work in studying and all that."
Knowing he beginning to enter a veteran role, Hobbs also knows he needs to improve as a leader.
"My mama always told me, 'On the head and not the tail,'" he said. "I was never the guy that wanted to be a 'leader'. I just wanted to go out there and play, and do my best, and me having that passion, and swag and whatever else I bring to the game, it's naturally always put me in a position where I have to lead. So, just stepping into it with 10 toes, and embracing it."
Hobbs comes off his best year yet despite having played in just 13 games. He registered 86 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.
The biggest question for Hobbs is if he can stay healthy. Because if he can, he could very well reach that "elite" status he is chasing. If he does so, who knows how great this Raiders defense can be?
