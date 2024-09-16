Raiders' Next Opponent Already Makes Drastic Change For Week 3
The Las Vegas Raiders were already going to face a much inferior opponent in the Carolina Panthers this coming weekend, and now, the task may have gotten even easier.
The Panthers are in an early panic mode, as Carolina coach Dave Canales announced on Monday that the team will start quarterback Andy Dalton over Bryce Young on Sunday. Young was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
In his first two games of the Panthers' 2024 season, Young threw for just a combined 245 yards while throwing three interceptions.
The team had seen enough in its latest blowout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, as Young threw for just 84 yards, while throwing a pick. Carolina ultimately lost, 26-3
The week before, Carolina was humiliated by the New Orleans Saints, as Young completed less than half of his passes, going 13-for-30. He threw two picks in the 47-10 loss.
Dalton, a 14-year NFL quarterback, served as Young's backup last season, seeing action in just three games, making one start.
While it would be easy to overlook a team facing such turmoil as it comes into Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, the Raiders are focused on themselves and what they they need to clean up.
"The Raiders got a lot of -- we got a lot of things that we need to correct," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce when he addressed the media on Monday. "I mean, we got a win yesterday, but there's a lot of things in that first quarter that was ugly, in that first half, that was ugly. And then, that third quarter, that was ugly, to be honest. So, I mean, we we're not worried about the Panthers, we got to fix the Raiders."
Pierce didn't learn about the quarterback change until he was informed in Monday's press conference.
"I got to go back to the drawing boards on that one," he said. "Wasn't prepared for that one."
The Raiders know all too well what an in-season quarterback change can look like. When Pierce took over as interim and named Aidan O'Connell the starter last season, Las Vegas went on to win two straight games and five of its last nine. A change under center doesn't always result in hopelessness.
The Raiders' Week 3 matchup with Carolina will be their first home game of the 2024 season. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PST/4:05 p.m. EST.
